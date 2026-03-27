Christel Khalil, who plays Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless, took maternity leave from the soap opera last year. Her character left Genoa City in January, leaving Cane confused. After all, the two had kissed, and he thought they were making progress towards reconciliation.

But Lily claimed that the kiss was a mistake and that she was leaving town to spend time with their kids, Mattie and Charlie. And the business drama exploded behind her back. Here’s what happened, how Lily was actually also involved in a conspiracy with Victor, and how she came back home.

The Young & The Restless: Lily Returns After Conspiring With Victor Against Cane

While Lily was away from Genoa City, Cane and Phyllis joined hands to take Newman Enterprises away from Victor. They were almost successful, but Victor told Cane that he had kidnapped Lily, Mattie, and Charlie and would only release them if he gave his family’s company back to him.

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Wanting to protect his ex-wife, Lily, and their kids, Cane was immediately willing to give Newman back, but Phyllis refused. When she found out that Jack was also abducted by Victor, she agreed to give Chancellor back to him if it meant he would let Jack go so he could return him to his family.

The only difference between the two kidnappings was that Jack was truly abducted by Victor, but Lily and her kids never were. It was only now that Cane found out Lily was in on the conspiracy, and it was a lie they cooked to gain access to the company back again from Cane and Phyllis.

And now, when Lily returned home, she went straight to the Newman Ranch to meet Victor. It was there that her motives for joining hands with Victor were revealed. Victor joked that she was okay after her supposed kidnapping, and Lily replied that they lived luxuriously but were now happy to be home.

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She then asked whether Victor had managed to get the company from Cane and Phyllis. And that was when she asked if he was now ready to hand Chancellor over to her and Devon. It was thus confirmed that she was part of this plot to regain access to the Chancellor.

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