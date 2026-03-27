Back in February, it was revealed that Steve Burton was taking a temporary leave from General Hospital. He filmed his last episode in the first week of the month, which was aired recently. Fans were intrigued to find out how writers would showcase the exit of his character, Jason Morgan, onscreen.

The last few weeks saw Jason and Britt deciding to leave town after getting their hands on the Huntington’s medication she needed. This was done so she could get away from Sidwell and Cullum’s blackmailing. But things did not go that way. Here’s what happened and how Jason excited the show.

General Hospital: Jason Takes The Fall To Protect Rocco In Dramatic Exit

At the piers, Jason found Britt unconscious and Cullum about to shoot her. The two men started fighting, and Rocco stumbled upon the skirmish. The latter pulled the trigger when Cullum was about to attack Jason. To keep Rocco safe, Jason then made it look like he was the one who shot Cullum.

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Cullum was taken to the hospital while Jason was taken into police custody. Dante told Jason that shooting Cullum, a WSB director, was a major crime that could change the course of his life. Jason obviously knew that, which is exactly why he ensured that Rocco did not suffer those consequences.

Jason was cuffed by WSB agents, and Brennan revealed that the order to take him away came from the higher-ups, and he couldn’t reveal where he was being taken. Since a WSB director was involved, it was considered an international incident, and their authority superseded any local government.

Cullum was revealed to be stable after surviving his surgery. Jason asked Alexis to take care of his son Danny. When Jason was being escorted away, Britt ran over and told him she loved him. Danny arrived soon after and rushed to meet him. He was informed Jason was being taken away.

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Danny was left distraught as he yelled this was not right and they could not do this. He tried to stop the vehicle but was pulled away by Nathan. Jason looked at his son through teary eyes as he bid him farewell. It remains to be seen where Jason is being taken now and when he will return home.

In the post where he announced his brief break, he revealed that he will be back on General Hospital as Jason Morgan during the summer. Fans are not sure what to expect, but they are hopeful of seeing their soap star back.

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