The drama on General Hospital saw a massive spike when Cullum stabbed Marco and left him bleeding on the floor of Alexis’ law office. Meanwhile, he went over to kill Britt but was stopped by Jason. During the two men’s fight, Rocco pulled the trigger and shot Cullum, and he was then hospitalized.

Marco did not make it, while Cullum survived. Lucas, Marco’s boyfriend, is now left heartbroken, shattered, and grieving. Van Hansis, who plays the role, shed light on how this chaotic storyline will change Lucas’s life and cause even more drama ahead on the popular ABC soap opera.

General Hospital: Van Hansis On How Marco’s Death Will Be Life-Changing For Lucas

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, he revealed that he knew something was going to happen the moment Marco and Lucas moved in together at Wyndermere. He didn’t know if Lucas or Marco’s lives were in danger or whether it was Sidwell or Pascal, but he knew it was imminent.

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“Lucas fell so hard and so quick for Marco. And I think that Lucas is such an idealist that he really, truly thought everything was gonna be okay. He really, truly had no doubt in his mind that this would all work out and they would have their hero’s journey, and that didn’t happen,” Van expressed.

He added that it’s not just the grief of losing his lover but also the fact that he was the one who involved Marco in attaining the medicine vials. He will now forever be guilty of thinking about what if he hadn’t asked him to do so. And the thoughts are devastating for Marco as he grapples with reality.

To make matters worse, Lucas was the one operating on Cullum, trying to keep him alive, unaware that he was saving the life of the person who killed Marco. “That is just such good writing,” the actor gushed, calling it good soap opera material and very Shakespearean of the hit daytime drama.

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Van also mused that Marco’s death is “a blaze of glory,” as it leads to many different story threads for various characters. “It’s so good and so complicated how everybody starts spinning around each other” due to this loss. The ripple effects are what will change things in the aftermath of it all.

“There is no other genre that does stuff like this the way we do it, so being in a story like this is really exciting,” he continued and then concluded that when it comes to Lucas, “there will be no backing down to try to get Marco the justice that he deserves” when he finds out exactly what happened.

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