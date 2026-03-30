The drama on General Hospital has been extremely soapy and dark lately. Marco stole vials of Britt’s medicine to ensure she gets everything she needs to run away with Jason. But things took a dark turn when Cullum found out and stabbed Marco. He then left to finish off Britt.

But Jason interrupted, and the two men got into a fight. Rocco shot Cullum in a bid to protect Jason, but the latter took the blame on himself. The incident led to Jason being taken into custody by the WSB and taken away without any of his family knowing where. Here’s how Britt reacted after this big debacle.

General Hospital: How Britt Tried To Kill Cullum After Marco’s Death & Jason Being Taken Away

Josslyn learned that Cullum stabbed Marco, who died despite being taken to the hospital. Britt was left furious at Cullum for being the reason Jason was taken away, and because he was the one who killed Marco when he was simply trying to grab her medicine vials.

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Josslyn, who is a WSB agent herself, suggested that Britt kill Cullum while he was still unconscious in the ICU. She added that since it was a major and risky act, she could do it instead of Britt. Eventually, Britt stated that she wanted to be the one to kill Cullum off for the loss of Jason and Marco.

Britt quietly went into Cullum’s room and almost injected something into his IV stream when Lulu walked into the room. Britt quickly hid the syringe and yelled at Lulu for barging into an ICU patient’s room unannounced. Lulu revealed that she was actually working on a new story about the shooting.

Lulu’s goal was to get intel about who else was around so she could figure out who else saw her son, Rocco, being the one to pull the trigger of the gun on Cullum. Britt did not want to ruin Jason’s plan, so she refused to give Lulu a comment. The latter then asked for an update on Cullum’s health.

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Britt claimed it would be hard for him to pull through. While Britt and Lulu were busy chatting, it was Josslyn who snuck into Cullum’s room. She was trying to check if Britt had successfully killed Cullum off when he opened his eyes. And so the drama is only set to escalate even further.

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