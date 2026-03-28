The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deke asking Hope for advice as they worried about the triangle involving Deacon, Sheila, and Taylor. On the other hand, Sheila took matters into her own hands. And to make things even more chaotic, Taylor and Deacon happily made love for the first time.

From doubts and worry to digging and confrontations, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 30, 2026

The first episode of the week features Sheila misinterpreting the situation. What did she see, and will this expose the truth? When Taylor and Deacon scramble to get out of a dangerous situation, will they succeed, or will Sheila finally spot them and revert to her original behavior?

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Sheila’s suspicions continue to grow. What has she witnessed and what will she do next? Steffy is furious when she learns what happened. Is she set to reprimand her mother for not listening to her warning and continuing the affair with Deacon behind Sheila’s back? How will Taylor respond now?

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Sheila begins to put the pieces together. Is this the moment she connects the dots and figures out Talyot and Deacon’s affair? When Steffy becomes concerned about Taylor’s safety, has she figured out that Sheila is out for revenge? What will she do to protect her mother from Sheila’s wrath?

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Steffy confronts Deacon. Is he going to take accountability for his actions and for cheating on his wife with Taylor? Electra learns something about Ivy. What will she do with the information? Elsewhere, Brooke presses RJ for information. Is this about his growing feelings for Electra?

Friday, April 3, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sheila reverting to old habits. Is this the end of the road for Taylor and Deacon now that Sheila is going to go back to her psychotic behavior? Brooke and Ridge witness something they shouldn’t have. And lastly, Ivy continues to push Electra and RJ together.

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