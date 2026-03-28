The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny demanding answers. On the other hand, Gio sought out his estranged father, Dante. Meanwhile, Josslyn made an offer to Britt regarding Cullum. Elsewhere, Lulu did some digging. And then last but definitely not least, Michael was left quite wary.

From offers and assistance to suggestions and reassurance, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 30, 2026

The first episode of the week features Carly getting bad news. Is this about Jason being taken away by WSB? Michael offers assistance. But what for? Josslyn covers her tracks. But will she be able to? When Tracy’s curiosity is piqued, what is it about? Molly accepts an offer from Cody. What’s next?

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Nathan receives a mysterious text. Who is it from? Chase asks for a favor. Is this about baby Phoebe? Brook Lynn vents to Michael. Could it be about the adoption struggles? Jordan is left rattled while Curtis surprises Portia.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Willow makes a shocking realization. Is this about Drew or Michael? Lucas and Britt connect the dots. Have they figured something out about Jason? Laura is suspicious while Nathan issues a warning. Brennan loses patience with Nina. What will this lead to? Sidwell issues new orders. But to whom?

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Sonny makes a bold suggestion to Laura. Will this help them solve their Sidwell problems? Elizabeth’s news surprises Dante. Is this about Rocco? Ric offers reassurance. Is this to Molly? Lulu is discouraged while Lucas is taken aback. Nathan receives new intel. Could this really be about Jason?

Friday, April 3, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny explaining his actions to Carly. How will she react to it? Nina tries to make amends. But will she be successful? Molly undergoes surgery. How will it fare? Alexis makes an admission. And then last but not the least, Sidwell is on the warpath.

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