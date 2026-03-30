The drama between Diane Jenkins and Jack Abbott was explosive on The Young and the Restless when she found him in bed with his ex-wife Patty Williams. Susan Walters, who plays the role of Diane, gave it her all as she shared the hurt, embarrassment and betrayal she felt due to Jack’s actions.

Diane was worried sick the moment she found out that her husband Jack had been abducted. She did all she could to track him down, worried that he might be in danger, only to find him nearly naked with Patty. Here’s what unfolded after Diane barged into the room and was left beyond shocked.

The Young & The Restless: How Diane Exploded At Jack After Finding Him In Bed With Patty

Diane could not believe what she was seeing. In a fury, she yelled that she was worried sick about him with their son Kyle and his brother Billy. Diane pointed out that she does not even know how to process this because all of them were so sure he was in big danger only to find him in bed with Patty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Patty got dressed and left the room after Jack stated he wanted to talk to his wife alone. Diane slapped Jack, pouring all her anger and hurt into it. Jack told her Patty drugged him and took advantage of him. “Do you really expect me to believe this? That you lost all ability to think?” she asked.

Diane refused to believe that a drug could make him forget all reason and simply erase his mind, making him forget her and their marriage. She made it clear how furious she was, but the pain and wounds of his betrayal also rose to the surface. “Ecstasy is not mind control,” she angrily pointed out.

Diane made it clear that even if she drugged him and dominated him, he still could have stopped if he wanted to. She stated how worried she was for his safety only to get betrayed. “I kept imagining you in some horrible place in pain, suffering at the hands of a man who hates you,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

She didn’t even know if he would be dead or alive, only to find him “in the lap of luxury, in bed with Patty Williams, the crazy woman who tried to kill you more than once.” Diane made it clear that she was sickened by his actions and could not wrap her brain around what he had done this time.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (March 30–April 3): Julie Encourages JJ, Philip Opens Up To Gabi While Brady Confronts Rachel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News