Ever since Baahubali arrived and changed the vision and performance of Indian films at the global platform, Prabhas has become a titan at the global box office as well. But even titans are allowed to have their misses, and this time it seems like a major miss as the Rebel Star is struggling with the USA advance booking of his upcoming horror comedy, The Raja Saab!

While we are used to seeing Prabhas shatter records within minutes of advance bookings of tickets going live, his upcoming horror-comedy, helmed by Maruthi, is currently witnessing a trend that is not very pleasing. With just 12 days left for the premieres, the film is struggling to find its rhythm in the North American market.

The Raja Saab USA Box Office

The Raja Saab has registered a total gross collection of almost $190K in the USA, with 6.6K sold tickets. For a Prabhas starrer – a global star who recently witnessed box office madness with Baahubali re-release, this lack of momentum is not a good sign!

The concern isn’t just about the gross total advance sales for the premiere, it’s about the rate of growth. In the last 24 hours, the film added only about $16,100 to its tally. For a film that needs to touch at least $1.5M – $2M in premieres to be considered a strong start, this snail-paced growth is a cause for concern.

The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales Summary

Check out where the film stands as of 12 days before its premiere in the USA.

Gross Collection: $197,000

USA Locations: 326

Total Shows: 982

Tickets Sold: 6,627

Directed and written by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film arrives in cinemas worldwide on January 9, 2026.

