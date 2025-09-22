On the verge of concluding its theatrical run, James Gunn’s Superman reboot recently hit two major milestones. The first DCU installment crossed $350 million in North America and $250 million internationally. With a worldwide total of $615.2 million, the David Corenswet-led superhero film currently ranks as the 7th highest-grossing movie of 2025 and sits among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time.

Having already surpassed several past hits, including Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ (2004), Ang Lee’s Life of Pi (2012), and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One (2018), Superman now trails just behind Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut, Casino Royale. Moreover, it is just a few million dollars shy of overtaking the Jurassic Park sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and the acclaimed Marvel hit Logan (2017) at the global box office. Let’s see how much more Superman needs to earn to surpass these two films worldwide.

Superman vs. The Lost World: Jurassic Park & Logan – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a breakdown of the two films’ box office performance, according to Box Office Mojo:

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $354 million

International: $261.2 million

Worldwide: $615.2 million

In comparison, here’s how The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Logan performed at the global box office:

The Lost World: Jurassic Park: $618.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Logan: $619.2 million (Box Office Mojo)

As the figures show, Superman currently trails the Jurassic Park sequel by roughly $3.4 million and Logan by about $4 million in worldwide earnings. With its ongoing theatrical run nearing an end and its digital availability, it looks like the superhero film may struggle to surpass these milestones unless it receives a last-minute box office boost. The final verdict will be clear in the coming days.

More About Superman

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

