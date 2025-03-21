Court: State VS A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, and others, has come at the right time for Tollywood. For Tollywood, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam was the only box office success, and now, Court has joined the list. In the opening week itself, the film turned out to be a hit affair, and now, it is inches away from securing a super-hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

Court: State VS A Nobody at the Indian box office

The Tollywood legal drama exceeded all expectations by earning 4.15 crores on the opening day. Further, riding on favorable word-of-mouth, the film maintained a stronghold at ticket windows. In the opening weekend, it amassed 14.80 crores, as per Sacnilk. A good hold was seen on weekdays, with 9.20 crores coming in between day 4 and day 7.

Overall, Court: State VS A Nobody smashed an impressive 24 crore net at the Indian box office in the opening week. With such numbers in the kitty, it emerged as a huge success.

Inches away from the super-hit verdict!

For those who don’t know, Court: State VS A Nobody is reportedly made on a budget of just 10 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 24 crores. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 14 crores. Calculated further, the film has made 140% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film with 100% returns is a hit, thus making this Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer a clean hit at the Indian box office.

To be super-hit, it needs 150% returns, achievable with a collection of 25 crores. Today, the film is expected to easily earn a total of 25 crores, thus making it a super-hit in just 8 days. As of now, Venkatesh’s Sankrathiki Vasthunam is the only super-hit for Tollywood in 2025. Today, it’ll be getting the much-awaited second addition.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

