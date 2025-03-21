Little did anyone think a historical action film released on Valentine’s Day would shine bright at the worldwide box office. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is achieving massive milestones despite completing five weeks at the ticket windows. It is now set to join the leagues of Jawan, Dangal, and six other Bollywood films in a rare feat. Scroll below for day 35 updates!

Chasing 600 crore club in the domestic arena

It was a smart move by Chhaava makers to release the film in Telugu. The Hindi run has been eccentric, and in five weeks, it has garnered 571.40 crores. It has also completed two weeks in Tollywood, minting 14.41 crores net. While there’s no competition in Bollywood, the momentum has been affected in the South language due to Court: State vs A Nobody.

All in all, Chhaava has earned 585.81 crores net at the Indian box office, all languages included. It is set for another boost during the sixth weekend, which will push it into the 600 crore club like a cakewalk.

Hits a century in the overseas circuit!

Drumrolls, please, because Chhaava is the first Bollywood film of 2025 to have entered the 100 crore club overseas. In 35 days, it has raked in 100.90 crores gross in the international circuit.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the global box office, Chhaava is less than 8 crores away from entering the 800 crore club. It will be the ninth Bollywood film in history to enter the prestigious club! In 35 days, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has earned 792.15 crores gross worldwide.

Take a look at 800 crore+ grossers in Bollywood:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores

Jawan: 1163.62 crores

Pathaan: 1069.85 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Animal: 910.72 crores

Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores

Stree 2: 884.45 crores

PK: 831.50 crores

Chhaava is also the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores), Game Changer (191.81 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (125.60 crores), Sky Force (174.21 crores), Dragon (150.75 crores*), Vidaamuyarchi (136.41 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 14: Beats Fateh & YJHD’s Rerun To Be 7th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News