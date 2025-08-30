Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, has amassed a decent sum at the Indian box office so far. Since Mohanlal was coming back after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, expectations were high for his latest release. Though it didn’t register a big start, it fetched decent numbers and dropped on Saturday, day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Mollywood romantic drama was released on Thursday (28 August). It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Apart from the strong performances by the leading cast, the film received praise for its overall light-hearted content. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Considering positive reactions, Hridayapoorvam was expected to show growth, but instead, it dropped and earned 2.7 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 3.25 crores, it saw a drop of 16.92%. The main reason behind the drop could be the response to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Since Lokah has also received some favorable reviews, it is dividing the audience, especially in Kerala.

Overall, Hridayapoorvam has earned 5.95 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 7.02 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.25 crores

Day 2 – 2.7 crores

Total – 5.95 crores

Budget and recovery

Though Hridayapoorvam dropped on day 2, there’s nothing to worry about. As of now, it is in a comfortable position since the budget isn’t that huge. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 5.95 crores, thus recovering 19.83% of its budget.

Due to Onam holidays in Kerala, the Mohanlal starrer is expected to maintain a decent pace and comfortably make 100% recovery at the Indian box office. As of now, recovering total cost through domestic earnings doesn’t look like a tough task unless the film drops significantly during weekdays. Let’s see how things proceed.

