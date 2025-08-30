After the debacle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for a record-breaking start with his next magnum opus, OG. The failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu hasn’t affected the upcoming magnum opus a bit. In fact, the hype for the film is at its peak, and it has already created history at the USA box office with pre-sales. With the ongoing trend, it aims to register one of the biggest Indian premieres in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed report!

OG is enjoying good buzz on the ground

With the upcoming Tollywood gangster action thriller, Sujeeth makes his much-awaited directorial comeback. His last film was Saaho with Prabhas, which was theatrically released in 2019. So, after a gap of five years, the stylish filmmaker is returning to the big screen, and fans are excited to see his presentation for the Power Star.

While OG already had good buzz, the recently released Firestorm song has increased its hype. In the USA, the Telugu diaspora is charged up to welcome Pawan Kalyan in a badass role, and the same was reflected through the response in pre-sales.

OG creates history at the USA box office

As per Venky Box Office, OG sold a whopping 17,049 tickets for premiere shows through 308 locations. It equals a sale of a solid $505,514 at the USA box office. It’s a crazy pace considering there are still 26 days to go for the premiere shows. For those who don’t know, premieres are scheduled on September 24.

With such a trend, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has created history by becoming the fastest Indian film to hit the $500K mark in the USA pre-sales. Going by such a pace, the film aims for North American premieres of $3 million or more.

Only three Tollywood films have scored $3 million or more in premieres: Kalki 2898 AD ($3.9 million), RRR ($3.5 million), and Pushpa 2 ($3.34 million). Pawan Kalyan is likely to join this elite $3 million club.

More about the film

OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and others. It will witness its full-fledged theatrical release on September 25. It is produced by DVV Danayya (DVV Entertainment). It was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores.

