Thalapathy Vijay has once again displayed his stardom as he pulled off another fantastic opening with The Greatest Of All Time. Despite being a regular mid-week release, the film managed to cross the 40 crore mark comfortably at the Indian box office, speaking volumes of Vijay’s star power. With this show of strength, the biggie registered the third-highest opening collection of 2024, only below Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 report!

Tamil Nadu, a fort of Vijay, witnessed a fantastic response yesterday, and occupancy throughout the day was impressive. Remember, unlike Leo, The GOAT is a non-festival release. Still, it managed a rocking start on the board. In terms of gross collection. the film went well above the 30 crore mark in the single state alone. Tamil versions from other pockets, too, contributed a good chunk.

Even in Karnataka and Kerala, The Greatest Of All Time performed brilliantly, giving solid backing to the opening day box office. However, the performance in the Telugu states was not up to the mark, with several reasons being cited behind it. Nonetheless, the film managed to earn a smashing total as the estimates suggest a collection of 45 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1.

It’s a huge start for a Thursday release, and it clearly reflects the pull of Thalapathy Vijay. With 45 crores, The Greatest Of All Time has registered the third biggest opening for an Indian film in 2024. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is at the top, with 93 crores, followed by Stree 2’s 64.80 crores (including paid previews). It pushed Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (42 crores) to the fourth spot.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

