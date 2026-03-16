Suriya is going through a rough phase at the box office and is eagerly looking forward to one strong comeback film. The actor was last seen in Retro. Released amid high expectations, Retro turned out to be a commercial disappointment. Up next, he’ll be seen in Karuppu, which is said to be one of the most expensive films of his career. Let’s find out the film’s budget and how much it needs to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office.

The Tamil action drama is scheduled to release in theaters in 2026. It went on floors in the second half of 2024 and is now ready to hit big screens. Despite Suriya’s back-to-back failures, his next biggie is enjoying decent buzz. With good promotional material, the hype is expected to build in the coming months. This time, a good start won’t be enough as the actor needs to deliver big anyhow.

What is the budget of Karuppu?

Karuppu has reportedly been mounted on a budget of 130 crore. With such a cost, it is Suriya’s second-most expensive film. Kanguva is his most expensive film, reportedly made for 300 crore. Given the high cost, the upcoming action drama needs to perform extremely well during its theatrical run.

How much does Karuppu need to enter the safe zone?

Made at a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu must earn 130 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. To secure a clean hit verdict, it must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 260 crore. While achieving a hit verdict seems out of reach, the film could comfortably enter the safe zone with positive word of mouth.

More about the film

The Tamil action drama is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Swasika in key roles.

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