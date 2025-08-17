In the Mud opened on Netflix as its newest Argentinian thriller, and within days it climbed the global charts. The eight-episode series was released on August 14 and wasted no time finding its audience. On its very first day, it entered the global ranking at sixth place (per Flixpatrol) and is now ranked at seven. In Argentina, where the series originates, it shot straight to the top. Across two days, it held leading spots in multiple countries, gaining a strong start for a new release.

In the Mud: A Spinoff Of El Marginal With A Darker Story

The show is tied to Sebastian Ortega’s acclaimed crime drama El Marginal, though this time the focus has shifted. While El Marginal followed an ex-cop navigating dangerous ground inside a prison, In the Mud turns its attention to women’s lives behind bars.

The story centers on Gladys, the wife of Mario Borges from El Marginal, who is sent to a maximum security prison after an attempted kidnapping. Inside, she must adapt to a ruthless environment and ends up forming an unexpected bond with other women who share her struggle.

Plot & Cast Of In The Mud On Netflix

In the Mud’s logline describes five women drawn together after a near-death experience, their unity tested by corruption and turf wars within the prison. The cast includes Ana Garibaldi, Valentina Zenere, Rita Cortese, Lorena Vega, Marcelo Subiotto, Carolina Ramírez, and Ana Rujas. Ortega returned to create the spinoff alongside writers Silvina Frejdkes, Alejandro Quesada, and Omar Quiroga.

Early Reviews For In The Mud

Though still new, early reviews are positive, but the series does not yet have an official Rotten Tomatoes score. Critics note its raw approach and heavy storytelling. Some point out it might have been tighter with fewer episodes, but they also see it as a gripping watch for those who can handle its brutality.

Globally, it now sits among the top performers on Netflix alongside Wednesday, Young Millionaires, and Fit for TV. In the United States, it debuted at fifth place, showing the kind of reach few international dramas manage so quickly.

In the Mud is now streaming on Netflix.

