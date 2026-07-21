Box Office: Dhamaal 4 Enters Top 5 Ajay Devgn Films On BMS!( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn and his comedy avatar are turning into an absolute goldmine at the box office! The fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, is currently getting love from the audience, which is clearly translating into good numbers at the box office. The film’s theatrical run was supported by good pre-sales, followed by dominant ticket sales on BookMyShow (BMS). In 11 days, the film has registered a total ticket sale of 2.25 million on BMS.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy film has officially crashed into the list of the Top 5 highest-selling Ajay Devgn films on BMS since 2023, knocking out De De Pyaar De 2 with flying colors!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

Dhamaal 4 commenced its ticket sale journey with a minimal sale of only 3K. However, once the word-of-mouth spread, the slapstick humor and ensemble madness pushed bigger numbers at the ticket window. In the opening week, the film registered a ticket sale of 1.61 million.

With a cumulative total of 2.25 million ticket sales on BMS, the comedy film has zoomed past the lifetime ticket sales of De De Pyaar De 2 (1.11M), Maidaan (951K), and Son Of Sardaar 2 (750K). Since Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha faced a disastrous run at the box office, its exact platform breakdown numbers are unavailable.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Ajay Devgn’s films since 2023 on BMS.

Singham Again: 3.77M Shaitaan: 2.97M Raid 2: 2.88M Dhamaal 4: 2.25 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 1.11 M Maidaan: 951K Son Of Sardaar 2: 750K



Next Target: Raid 2!

Currently occupying the fourth position, Dhamaal 4 is steadily aiming for its next big target – Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s crime thriller Raid 2, which sits at a lifetime ticket sale of 2.88 million. With no major competition in the immediate weeks ahead, it needs around 630K more ticket sales on BMS to overthrow Raid 2.

Dhamaal 4 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Dhamaal 4 on BMS.

Pre Sales: 3K

Week 1: 1.61M

2nd Friday, Day 8: 99.88K

2nd Saturday, Day 9: 199.69K

2nd Sunday, Day 10: 190.33K

2nd Monday, Day 11: 53.07K

Total: 2.25 Million

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Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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