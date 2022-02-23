Actor Ayush Saxena is known for featuring in television shows like ‘Rudrakaal’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, enjoys playing comic characters.

Ayush Saxena says: “As an actor, I’m always open to essaying different characters that are challenging and promising, be it a positive or a negative role. But personally, I really enjoy portraying comedy roles in the show. I want to make my audience laugh and overcome their stress while watching me. I want them to fall in love with my on-screen character.”

Ayush is also featured in the Bollywood movie ‘Khajoor Pe Atke’. Ayush Saxena shares his memorable experience while playing a romantic role.

“In ‘Rudrakaal’, I essayed a romantic character Vivek. I really enjoyed it. As I’m all inspired by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is the romantic king of our entertainment industry. It was really a memorable experience.”

