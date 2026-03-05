Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial The Kerala Story 2 began its box office journey on a worrisome note, amid a partial release. But it successfully picked up the pace from the second day, and is already close to the success tag! Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer is set to emerge as the second success of Bollywood in 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

There was a partial holiday due to Holi in several parts of the nation. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production made the most of the opportunity. According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 earned 3.5 crore on day 6. It maintained a steady hold after the discounted Tuesday, with around a 12.5% drop in the last 24 hours.

The total box office collection in India has reached 20.15 crore net. It is now aiming to surpass Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis, which earned 36.25 crore in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Day 3 – 4.75 crore

Day 4 – 2.5 crore

Day 5 – 4 crore

Day 6 – 3.5 crore

Total – 20.15 crore

What is the budget of The Kerala Story 2?

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer is made on a budget of 28 crore. In 6 days, producers Sunshine Pictures have recovered 72% of the reported investments. The Kerala Story 2 needs 7.85 crore more in the kitty to gain the success tag. The upcoming weekend should help boost the earnings and enter the safe zone.

So far in 2026, only Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has emerged as a success. Big Bollywood films like Mardaani 3 and O’Romeo, among others, haven’t achieved the feat. Soon, The Kerala Story sequel will join the success club.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 20.15 crore

Budget recovery: 72%

India gross: 23.77 crore

