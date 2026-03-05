Sree Vishnu starrer Vishnu Vinyasam opened to mixed reviews in theatres on February 27, 2026. The Telugu romantic comedy still maintained a decent hold in the first week and is close to recovering 50% of its budget. Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika starrer has also emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Vishnu Vinyasam Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Vishnu Vinyasam collected 70 lakh on day 6. After a steady hold for the last two days, it finally fell below the 1 crore mark on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, Yadunaath Maruthi Rao’s directorial witnessed a 30% drop.

The total box office collection in India has reached 9.45 crore after 6 days. Sree Vishnu’s Telugu romantic comedy is made on a reported budget of 20 crore. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 47% of the total investments. It is now entering the crucial days, and must maintain a steady hold to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 2 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 2.25 crore

Day 4 – 1 crore

Day 5 – 1 crore

Day 6 – 70 lakh

Total – 9.45 crore

Vishnu Vinyasam beats Funky!

In 6 days, Vishnu Vinyasam has managed to surpass the domestic lifetime of Vishwak Sen’s Funky (8.95 crore). It is now the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. The next target is to beat Couple Friendly (10.18 crore).

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: 220.99 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Couple Friendly: 10.18 crore Vishnu Vinyasam: 9.45 crore Funky: 8.95 crore Hey Bhagawan: 5.31 crore

Vishnu Vinyasam Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 9.45 crore

Budget recovery: 47%

India gross: 11.15 crore

Overseas gross: 2.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 13.90 crore

