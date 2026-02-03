Award-winning Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, known for a string of critically acclaimed performances in films such as Hum Tum (2004), Yuva (2004), Black (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and No One Killed Jessica (2011), recently returned to the big screen with her latest release, Mardaani 3.

The hard-hitting action thriller, which premiered in theaters on January 30, 2026, received positive reviews from several critics. This naturally raises the question: how does the third installment compare with the previous two films in the Mardaani franchise, and where does it stand among Rani Mukerji’s last five releases in terms of IMDb user ratings? Read on to find out.

Mardaani 3 vs. First Two Films In The Franchise

Mardaani 3 boasts an impressive IMDb rating of 8.7/10. In comparison, the first two installments, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), both hold ratings of 7.3/10, putting the latest chapter ahead by a significant 1.4-point margin. However, with more viewers yet to log their ratings, it remains to be seen whether Mardaani 3 can maintain this early lead over time.

Mardaani 3 vs. Rani Mukerji’s Last Five Films

Now, let’s take a look at how Mardaani 3 compares with Rani Mukerji’s last five releases outside the Mardaani franchise, based on IMDb user ratings:

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway (2023): 7.3/10 Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021): 4.1/10 Hichki (2018): 7.5/10 Bombay Talkies (2013): 6.6/10 Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012): 7.3/10

With an IMDb rating of 8.7/10, Mardaani 3 comfortably outperforms all of Rani Mukerji’s last five releases outside the Mardaani franchise, emerging as her highest-rated film in over a decade so far. While socially driven dramas like Hichki and Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway earned strong audience approval, the third Mardaani film appears to have struck a rare balance between intense storytelling and mass appeal. That said, IMDb ratings often fluctuate in the initial days, and it will be interesting to see whether Mardaani 3 can sustain its lead as audience responses continue to pour in.

What’s Mardaani 3 All About?

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film follows protagonist Shivani Shivaji Roy as she races against time to rescue young girls who have gone missing without a trace. The film sees the fearless cop taking on a dangerous case involving a beggar syndicate and the abduction of children, promising a dark and high-stakes narrative. The action thriller also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

Mardaani 3 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Top 10 Must-Watch Bollywood Cop Movies Ranked: From Black Friday To Mardaani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News