Aditya Dhar has hit it out of the park with Dhurandhar, entering the league of top filmmakers of Indian cinema right now. With Dhurandhar 2, he is expected to take the game to the next level. Scheduled to release next month, the film is enjoying immense buzz nationwide and is poised to mint record-breaking box office numbers. But before it happens, the magnum opus has already entered the profit zone.

Considering the all-time blockbuster success of the first installment, part 2 was in great demand among OTT and satellite players. It has now been learned that important non-theatrical deals have been locked, raking in solid numbers for the film. In fact, the biggie has recovered its estimated budget and has already entered the profit zone.

Dhurandhar 2 earns close to 250 crore from non-theatrical deals

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in around a staggering 245 crore through non-theatrical deals. Of this, a whopping 150 crore have come from post-theatrical release OTT/digital streaming rights, which have been bought by Jio Hotstar. Another 50 crore have come from satellite rights acquired by the Star Network.

Lately, purchasing rates have dropped significantly in both the OTT and satellite markets. Despite such a situation, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to lock lucrative deals, which speaks a lot about the film’s hype. Given this kind of business, the film has entered the profit zone even before its box office run.

Enters the profit zone even before its release

While there’s no official word about the budget, the entire two-part saga has been made at an estimated cost of 450 crore (including P&A). If we split the number into two parts, each part has a cost/value of 225 crore. So, against this estimated valuation, part 2 has already made a profit of 20 crore (after deducting the budget from non-theatrical business).

With profit being generated before the release, Dhurandhar 2 is a potential goldmine for the makers as its box office run is expected to mint crazy numbers.

