Raghav Juyal Opens Up On Working With Oscar-Winning Producer Guneet Monga On Two Projects: "She's An Absolute Darling..."

Actor Raghav Juyal will be working with Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor on not just one but two projects ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and second one is an untitled film.

His first film with Sikhya Entertainment is ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and the second one is an untitled film. In both the projects, he will be seen playing lead roles. Raghav says working with Guneet is not just enriching but also fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raghav Juyal says, “Guneet ma’am is an absolute darling. She is one of those few people in the industry who helped me out personally while I was struggling to balance two projects and not reach a place where I would burn out.”

Raghav Juyal added, “For example, she was one of the big factors I could juggle between ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan‘, since there was an overlap of schedule. In between, I was also down with dengue and she asked me to take it easy and focus on my health.”

“She is such a big name already and, after winning the Oscars, she has become a familiar name internationally too and I am grateful that she trusted me with the project.”

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, which is directed by Umesh Bisht and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, is an investigative fantasy series which goes across three decades – 1990, 2001 and 2016.

The series stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. He will also be seen in Excel Entertainment’s action drama Yudhra, which stars Malavika Mohan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where he will be seen doing high-intensity action.

Must Read: Aseq Star Vardhan Puri Recalls A Spine-Chilling Encounter Where A 6Ft Tall Unclothed Lady Attacked Him: “She Tried To Strangle Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News