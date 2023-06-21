Actor Vardhan Puri, who is awaiting the release of his horror film ‘Aseq’, has something to tell: his spine-chilling experience when he was attacked by a six and half feet tall unclothed lady in his hotel room.

Vardhan is the grandson of the late actor Amrish Puri, and will be soon seen in ‘Aseq’ which will drop on OTT.

Walking down the memory lane, Vardhan said: “I got attacked by a six and half feet tall unclothed lady in my hotel room early in the morning one day and I had to defend myself somehow before she tried to strangle me. After the experience, I could not be sure if the lady was a human being. It was extremely traumatic to say the least and a lot of people from the unit witnessed the madness. I still suffer from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder).”

Sharing his experience, Vardhan Puri said: “The experience of shooting my first ever horror film was very gut-wrenching and a learning one. I forged many new friendships. I fell absolutely in love with the mind of writer and director Sarim Momin who ensured that the movie was made exactly the way it was written.”

Talking about his fascination for the horror genre, Vardhan said: “I’m a huge fan of horror films and the man who brought me very close to this genre is the great, Ram Gopal Varma. One of my all time favourite horror films has to be ‘Bhoot’ which still stands the test of time. Also, ‘Raat’ made by him is also quite amazing.”

‘Aseq’, produced by Jio Studios, has been directed by Sarim Momin, and also stars Sonnalli Seygall and Siddhant Kapoor. It will be available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 23.

Vardhan also has a romcom directed by Kunal Kohli, a political thriller directed by Shantanu Anant Tambe and a social comedy with ‘The Kashmir Files’ fame Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in the pipeline.

