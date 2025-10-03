Netflix’s superhit new show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, continues to win over audiences with fans across the world taking to social media to share memes, comments, and reels on the series and its music.

Within hours of its release, the series quickly reached the top spot in the Netflix India Top 10 list and continues to be among the Top 5 non-English TV titles on Netflix’s Global list since its launch two weeks ago. It continues to trend in 14 countries, retaining the #1 spot in 9 countries.

What Did Aryan Khan Say About The Success Of The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Speaking about making the show, creator and director Aryan Khan said, “Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai.’ At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me… it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling.

Addressing the immense success of the show, Aryan added, “The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say… ‘Ab pehechana.’”

More About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also wrote the show. It is led by an outstanding ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. The series captures both the glamour and the grind of chasing your dreams in Bollywood, the world’s most vibrant film industry.

Since its launch, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has taken social media by storm, sparking a meme frenzy as fans recreated iconic scenes and gushed over the series. Press reports revealed that Bobby Deol’s 1997 hit Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela saw a resurgence, amassing over 5 million new views following the show’s release. The nostalgia and craze surrounding Emraan Hashmi also came alive again.

The series had a significant impact on outdoor media, with posters illuminating Times Square in New York and prominent train stations across London, including King’s Cross and Liverpool Street. Adding to the international buzz, Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol made a stop in Dubai for the Asia Cup, celebrating India’s win and sharing a key dialogue with the host, giving audiences yet another meta moment to enjoy.

