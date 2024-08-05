Trisha & Prabhas To Reunite For Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit?

Prabhas and Trisha are a beloved pair in Telugu cinema. They first captivated audiences with the film Varsham, which catapulted Prabhas to stardom and made Trisha a favourite among Telugu moviegoers. Following Varsham, Prabhas and Trisha appeared together in several more films, including Pournami and Bujjigadu, proving their adorable on-screen chemistry. Recently, there has been a buzz on social media about these two stars reuniting for a new movie, causing much excitement among their fans.

Trisha needs no introduction to the Telugu audience. She has been a prominent figure not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil films. Up until a few years ago, Trisha was at the forefront of star heroines in the industry. However, in recent times, her presence in Telugu movies has diminished.

Despite fewer offers in Telugu cinema recently, Trisha made a strong comeback in Tamil with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan. The film’s success rejuvenated her career, leading to more opportunities in Tamil cinema.

In Telugu, she is set to appear in the film Vishwambhara alongside Chiranjeevi, directed by Vashishta. Besides films, Trisha is also exploring opportunities in web series, further expanding her acting repertoire.

Trisha’s latest web series, Brinda, is currently streaming on Sony Liv and has received positive feedback. This success suggests that her demand in the OTT space is likely to grow. Amidst this, another intriguing piece of news about Trisha is making the rounds on social media.

According to sources in the film industry, Trisha is rumoured to play a significant role in Prabhas‘ upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans remember their previous hits like Varsham and Bujjigadu and are thrilled at the possibility of seeing this iconic pair together again in Spirit. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

