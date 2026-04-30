The drama on General Hospital is building up again. Curtis is obsessed with Portia and Isaiah yet again, while Brook Lynn’s guilt is making her complicate things despite Tracy’s warnings. Meanwhile, Chase is being weird by bringing Willow’s flowers for no reason. Here’s what happened.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn Gets Warned, Curtis Grows Suspicious While Michael Questions Chase

Brook Lynn told Tracy that she still wanted to come clean about what really happened the night of the accident. The matriarch told her granddaughter not to go down that line and keep silent about it. Brook Lynn felt guilty when she found out Jordan’s face may be permanently scarred by the car crash.

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She offered to help get Trina in touch with some of her key contacts in the music industry. After she left, Tracy confronted Brook Lynn about trying to reduce her guilt by helping Trina. She warned her that it would only cause a big mess and the Ashford family could potentially get suspicious about her.

On the other hand, Curtis had a quick chat with Portia and found out the details of where Isaiah was the night of the accident. Later, he met up with Justine and told her about his suspicions against Isaiah. He asked her to look into his movements, hinting that he thought Isaiah was the potential culprit.

Meanwhile, Michael came over, and Willow apologized for how she reacted towards Jacinda the other day. She asked him to permit her to take the kids to Disney World during their holidays. Michael agreed and revealed that he wanted to take them to Hawaii in the future. That’s when Chase walked in.

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He was holding a bouquet of flowers that Michael did not fail to notice as he left the office. Once Michael left, Chase gave Willow the flowers, thanking her for helping him and Brook Lynn get approval to be Phoebe’s parents. The topic then predictably shifted back to Michael, Wiley, and Amelia.

Chase claimed again that Michael tried to frame Willow for Drew’s shooting, and Willow let him stay in his delusions. She lied that Michael should have been open to compromising for the kids from the start. Chase replied that Willow was simply too good for Michael, from the very start of their story.

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