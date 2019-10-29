Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Continues The Domination!

Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee Kumar’s collaboration Bigil is working a big-time at the ticket windows and juicing the Diwali vacation to the fullest. In the first 3 days, the movie grossed over a century mark and the 4th day too is terrific.

As per the trade estimates, Bigil has earned around 175 crores gross at the worldwide box office, with overseas total contributing a massive total of approximately 52 crores gross.

Speaking of Tamil Nadu alone, the movie has earned around 62 crores in the first 3 days. And yesterday, it was reported of surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s weekend total in Chennai City. In Kerala too, this movie has garnered a record-breaking sum of approx. 11 crores over the weekend.

With 200 crore mark to be surpassed in a quick time, Bigil to continue the winning spree with no big competition in the market.

Released on 25th October, Bigil is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women’s football team. The actor underwent training for the coach’s character.

It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as “Whistle”. Both the versions of the film arrived simultaneously on Friday.

