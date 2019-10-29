Housefull 4 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: To Majorly Rely On Spot-Bookings

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Kriti Sanon led comedy film is doing pretty well at the Box Office. After a rather slow run on the first 3 days due to the pre-Diwali period, the film picked up exponentially on Monday and added another 34.56 crores approx. The 4 days total business of film is 87.78 crores and it has all the chances in the world to cross 100 crores mark today.

However, just 100 crores of business is not expected from this big-budget movie and it must stay steady to prove itself as a success. Here’s how the advance booking for the day looks like-

Mumbai

It’s Bhai Dooj today so the festivities have taken some toll on the bookings. Mumbai as of now is recording 10-15% filling fast and housefull shows which is decent. The bookings are expected to get intense from noon onwards.

Delhi

Delhi has come down heavily because the festivities in North India are in full swing. There are only 5-10% filling fast shows right now and a lot will depend on how the noon shows pick up and how the film performs on spot bookings today.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is similar to Mumbai with 10-15% “oranges” and “greys” at BMS. It’s just that the number of shows here are far less.

Hyderabad & Kolkata

Hyderabad has drastically come down with less than 5% shows filling fast at this moment. Kolkata is more or less similar.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has improved significantly with 20-25% shows filling fast. It’s actually performing better than the first three days and is promising healthy numbers.

Chennai

Chennai is also similar with 20-25% filling fast shows on restricted release.

Overall, a lot will depend on how things get intense at noon and evening. Night shows will drop because it’s a working day tomorrow. Fingers crossed for a good day.

