Not Ajay Devgn, But Sanjay Leela Bhansali Brings Back His Favourite Ranveer Singh In Baiju Bawra?

While yesterday, the reports came that Ajay Devgn will be playing the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra today reports are stating that Ajay has been roped in for Gangubai Kathiwadi and Ranveer Singh has been approached to play the lead classical singer for Baiju.

Yes, you read it right. The very famous story of Tansen and Baiju is known to everyone in history. Not only the people, but he also impressed Akbar with magnificent skills. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that SLB has offered this amazing character to his favourite student, Ranveer and said, “While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of a dark emotional, action drama of the world of brothels, crime, dons and rich men who visit the world of brothels, Baiju Bawra is a pure musical and a dramatized version of the story of the uniquely talented singer Baiju Bawra. It’s to Bhansali’s credit that he is choosing to direct two projects in stark contrast to the other. And the filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. Who else can play the passionate, emotional, deeply vengeful and yet intensely romantic Baiju, than Ranveer? SLB and Ranveer have definitely met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won’t start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films.”

He further added, “Baiju Bawra is about a young and extremely talented dhrupad singer-composer by the same name, who challenged composer, musician and Hindustani classical vocalist Tansen, to a singing duel, to avenge the death of his musician father, at the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. When Tansen’s sentries tries to stop Baiju’s father from singing, and he dies in the struggle, he makes the young Baiju promise to take revenge against Tansen. If Ranveer gives his nod to the movie, it will be again another challenging role for him as he will need some training and knowledge as a singer and musician. It will be interesting to see who plays his romantic interest – will it be Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka holds an edge as she’s an internationally acclaimed singer in her own right.”

Well, if everything goes right this project is going to be humongous. Ranveer can nail any character but what would be interesting to see is who agrees to play Tansen in the film. When Ranveer gets into a character it’s difficult for the audiences to focus on someone else and whoever takes the part of Tansen has to be incredibly amazing at it.

Tell us in the comments below, who do you want to see opposite Ranveer in Baiju Bawra?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!