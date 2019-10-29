EXCLUSIVE! Sajid Nadiadwala On Housefull 4 Box Office: “We Had The Best Paid Previews Of 53 Crores”

In its first three days, Housefull 4 managed to amass 53.22 crores at the box office. Considering the pre-Diwali release which is usually quite dull for movie watching in theatres, the fourth installment of the Housefull series has actually done well enough to cross the 50 crores milestone.

No wonder, all associated with the reincarnation period comedy are actually quite happy with the response so far and are now looking forward to how it goes from here on.

Says the film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadadwala, “The first three days of our film release were like paid previews. People have come despite the festive season and enjoyed the film. I think we had the best paid previews with total collections of 53.22 crores and our actual weekend starts today.”

This is pretty evident from the manner in which Monday is unfolding, what with record collections being generated from all over the country. The film is not just evidencing the best day ever since its release, it is also amongst the best days for any other Hindi film that has released this year.

By the look of the things, 30 crores should be comfortably surpassed today by the multi-starrer, and an even higher number is on the cards. Moreover, tomorrow is the partial holiday of ‘bhai duj’ and that would further ensure that the 100 crores mark is surpassed in quick time.

While that should indeed make Sajid Nadiadwala and everyone at Nadiadwala Grandson as well as Fox Star Studios quite happy, the lead cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde too would be bracing up for celebrations ahead as Housefull 4 surpassed further milestones.

