Sanjay Leela Bhansali VS Deepika Padukone To Clash On Diwali 2021 – Is Ajay Devgn SLB’s Baiju Bawra?

After Inshallah getting delayed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one fire as far as announcing new movies are concerned. Some days back it was confirmed that the filmmaker will be finally making his much talked about film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt which will release on Sept 11, 2020.

Recently an official statement from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office read, “This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.”

But now, SLB has announced yet another mega-project titled Baiju Bawra. While the details of the film are not out yet, it is being speculated that the movie is the revenge story of music maestro Baiju Bawra and will release on Diwali 2021. Well, this means that Baiju Bawra will clash with Deepika Padukone’s recently announced film on Mahabharat, where DP will play Draupadi.

It certainly is going to be interest to see the clash of SLB & Deepika who have earlier given hits like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani & Padmaavat together. All the films have emerged as some of the top grossers of respective years of their release.

Interestingly, there have been reports of Ajay Devgn collaborating with SLB after 20 years and we wonder if the collaboration is happening for Baiju Bawra. The last time Ajay Devgn worked in an SLB movie, was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also featured Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai. The film is still one of the most loved romantic films in Bollywood.

