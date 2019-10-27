Sonam Kapoor has given us memorable characters with films like Neerja, Delhi 6 and most recently Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. But Sonam is not one of those actresses who signs a film based on the length of the character. In a recent interview, Sonam has said she would rather want people to rmmeber her for her charcter and not the length.

In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about what she keeps in mind while signing a film and about her though process that a female co-star is better than a male counter part for her films.

Speaking to Filmfare, the Aisha actress said, “Even in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Sanju, films based on real stories, my characters were fictional. But they took the story forward. I guess the directors just wanted me to be in the films. I don’t believe in the length of the role. But I don’t want to be a mere decoration in the film. When you leave the theatre you do think about my characters like Bittu Sharma in Delhi-6 or Pari Walia in PadMan.”

Sonam who has done ample female cast films, spoke at length about her experience while shooting for Veere Di Wedding. Sonam said, “The film made me realise that Kareena (Kapoor Khan) and I should work together more often. I had the best time working with her. I’ve concluded that a female co-star is usually the best. That’s my takeaway – women should work with women. It was a home production, so I had to multitask. My van became a production van, where I conducted meetings while my hair and make-up was being done. But it was all so much fun.”

In the meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan Khan.

