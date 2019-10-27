Kartik Aaryan On Life After Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety: “I’ll Never Forget The Struggle”

Kartik Aaryan became a national heartthrob after his stint in Pyaar Ka Panchanama. But the actor attainted new found stardom with the roaring success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, Kartik has opened up about how life has changed after the success of the film.

In his recent interview, Kartik finally revealed how good it felt to taste success and how his journey has not been a bed of roses. Speaking to Filmfare, Kartik said, “After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) things changed. That Friday was magical. That night was the result of seven years of struggle. It was the turning point in my life. Suddenly, the spotlight was on me. People began saying we always knew you’d make it. Luka Chuppi took me further. It was a litmus test for me as after the success of SKTKS. All eyes were on Luka Chuppi. After the success of Luka Chuppi, filmmakers began believing in me.”

He added, “But I’ll never forget my struggle because it made me. I’m still in touch with my college friends and with those 12 roommates with whom I shared an apartment. In fact, I bought that flat. I want to cherish those memories. I don’t hold it against anyone. At the end of the day, filmmaking is a business. Here nothing’s personal.”

Kartik further added, “Success or failure cannot change me. I’ve always been taught to be humble and respect people. Being a successful actor or a star is secondary. My only focus is my work. I value it. I don’t have yes men around me. That helps me keep in touch with reality. The only thing that has changed is that now I’m not able to spend much time with my friends and family. The audience appreciating my work makes me feel secure.”

On the professional front, Kartik has Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey and also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the making!

