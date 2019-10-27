Housefull 4 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Film Gets Affected By Diwali Celebrations

Housefull 4 Box Office: The latest big multistarrer comedy, Housefull 4 is doing well at the Box Office despite it being the busy Pre-Diwali period and all the negativity around it. The film earned 19.08 crores on Friday and added another 18.81 crores on Saturday showing a rock steady trend.

On Sunday i.e. Diwali, the film is showing a normal drop and that is visible in the advance booking trends. Let’s have a look at how the trends in some of the major cities look like as of now:

Mumbai

Mumbai is recording 15-20% houseful and filling fast shows as of now compared to 20-25% yesterday. The Diwali celebrations effect is totally taking over the film.

Delhi & Bengaluru

At 5-10%, Delhi & Bengaluru both have seen a decline in advance booking today.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is still strong with 30-35% shows promising strong occupancies. Although the footfalls have came down compared to yesterday here also.

Ahmedabad & Chennai

Ahmedabad is steady with 10-15% filling fast shows just like yesterday.

Chennai has also come down. It has 65-70% strong shows on limited release.

Kolkata

Kolkata is weak with less than 5% shows promising healthy footfalls.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda in lead. The comedy film is 4th installment of Hit comedy franchise Housefull.

