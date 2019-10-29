Rana Daggubati Indulges In A Twitter Spat With 1945 Producers Over Non Payment Of Dues

As much as one was anticipation South star Prabhas’ next post Baahubali, so is the case with Rana Daggubati. The actor moved onto his bilingual project, 1945, but unfortunately things didn’t work out well and the project stalled. Now, makers have begun the promotions, and the actor unknown to it all have accused them of non-payment of dues.

It all began when 1945 makers took to their official Twitter handle to announce the first look being unveiled on 26th October. Soon after, Rana requoted the tweet and slammed the makers of never keeping him in the loop and not paying his dues. He wrote, “This is an unfinished film with the Producer who had defaulted on monies and on completion. Haven’t met them for over a year. This is his idea of raising money in the Markets by cheating more people :) pls don’t entertain this. Thanks”

This is an unfinished film with the Producer who had defaulted on monies and on completion. Haven’t met them for over a year. This is his idea of raising money in the Markets by cheating more people :) pls don’t entertain this. Thanks — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 27, 2019

To this, producer SN Rajarajan answered, “The Director is the one who decides whether the film is complete or not.. Let the audience decide whether this film is complete or not. Almost 60 days of shoot and crores of money invested, nobody will release an unfinished movie.@Sathyasivadir A director decides the script.”

The Director is the one who decides whether the film is complete or not.. Let the audience decide whether this film is complete or not. Almost 60 days of shoot and crores of money invested, nobody will release an unfinished movie.@Sathyasivadir A director decides the script. https://t.co/PadnjgKLcC — Rajarajan.S.N (@Rajarajan7215) October 27, 2019

Previously SN Rajarajan’s production house, K Productions, had also been accused by the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion makers of buying theatrical rights for the movie but not clearing the payment. A case was in fact filed by the producers of Prabhas starrer.

For the unversed, 1945 was Rana Daggubati’s next project post Baahubali. The shooting began at Kochi in 2016, but was stalled soon after, making people think the movie has been shelved.

1945, has been directed by Sathyasiva, and will witness a 24th January, 2020 release.

