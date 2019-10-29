Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Using The #MeToo Card Against Sidharth Shukla

In Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss 13 makers introduced BB Adalat task and director Farah Khan entered as the judge. The housemates were divided into two teams – Shuklas which had Shehnaaz, Aarti, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Asim as the members.

The second team comprised of Desais which included Paras, Mahira, Shefali and Siddharth Dey. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla played the role of lawyers in the task who presented the issues in front of the judge, Farah Khan.

As soon as the task began, both Shuklas and Desais accused each other of being rude and called out for misbehavior. One of the accusations was by Rashami on Sidharth for his aggressive behaviour. However, Farah Khan dismissed Desai’s accusations and said that she and hear team gangs up against him and that provokes him. She also told them that they play the victim card when Sid gets aggressive in the house.

A few days ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had warned Sidharth Shukla during a task that if he touches her, she will accuse him under #MeToo. During this BB Adalat task, Farah spoke about the same to Devoleena and told her not to use the card of #MeToo movement for as it’s a serious movement.

Well, the BB Adalat task inside the Bigg Boss 13 house yesterday was full of drama, arguments and mess. But also very entertaining. We wonder during Weekend Ka War, what would Salman Khan say about the same.

