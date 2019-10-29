Shah Rukh Khan TROLLED For Sporting Tilak On Diwali; Shabana Azmi Gives A Befitting Reply

Away from the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan is well known for his activities on social media. He updates his fans about the happenings timely, be it a family vacation or something else and never fails to pour wishes on the auspicious occasion. But one such recent wish of Diwali has been slammed by a certain section of users and veteran actress Shabana Azmi has come forward to defend King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture in which he is seen a sporting a tilak, along with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam by captioning “HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy”.

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

It received backlash from some users as Shah Rukh being a Muslim sported a tilak, which belongs to Hindu tradition. While others also supported the actor for his secular thinking.

Taking on the trollers’ section, Shabana Azmi enlighten them about India’s secularism and mentioned that Islam is not so weak

She quotes, “Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni Tehzeeb.”

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

Well, this is not the first time the actor has been trolled by the extremists. SRK has been targeted on several occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi and others, but he has the best reply for all those and that’s ignoring the negativity.

