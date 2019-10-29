Made In China Box Office Day 4: Manages Better Collections On Monday

Made In China Box Office: As was expected for all movies, even Made In China managed to gain some stand on Monday. Due to post-Diwali celebrations, audiences did step in to watch the Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy film that resulted in footfalls worth 3 crores*. The collections were almost double of Sunday numbers.

Today again the collections will stay over the 1 crore mark due to ‘bhai dooj’ partial holiday. So far, the Dinesh Vijan production has collected 6.78 crores* and though the numbers are sub-optimal, it’s the smart economics of the film that would come as a savior for the makers.

It won’t be long enough though before Maddock Films can expect a turnaround since Bala is just round the corner. The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer sees preview shows on Thursday, 7th November, and then full-fledged release on 8th November. That film is expected to open quite well and in the process cover the shortfall of Made In China.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

