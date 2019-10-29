Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali Party Video Leads To Their Link Up Rumours Yet Again

It seems like rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s link-up won’t stop anytime soon. From the day Kat praised Vicky on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6 to the Uri actor’s reaction later to it; there are speculations of something going on between the two.

However, neither Katrina nor Vicky have reacted to these rumours going on from last year. To add more to the same, a video shared by photo Manav Manglani on his Instagram page is going viral on the internet. In the video, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen leaving a friend’s Diwali bash in Mumbai.

The duo attended a common friend’s Diwali party together and fans have gone crazy seen the same. After stepping out, Vicky and Kat left in their respective cars.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film also stars Salman Khan in the lead role. The actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also has Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This is Kat and Akki’s film together after almost a decade. Hence, their fans are quite excited to see them together on screen.

Talking about Vicky, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. The actor is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht. The period drama has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

