Shah Rukh Khan Feels He Got Invited To An Event Because He Has No Work & Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan Are Busy

Shah Rukh Khan may have been away from the big screens for a while now, but thanks to David Letterman’s show along with a couple of events that help us witness the superstar. SRK recently made a guest appearance at the revamp of a multiplex in New Delhi but feels he was invited because his contemporaries, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Hrithik Roshan were busy and inaccessible.

Shah Rukh appeared at the revamp of PVR Anupam which opened 22 years ago with his movie, Yes Boss, being the first Bollywood film to be screened. About the event, the actor mockingly shared, “The guys (Ajay Bijli of PVR) realised that I am free. I do not have any work. Salman is busy and so is Aamir Khan. Hrithik Roshan is very busy too, so they called me,” as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

However, to this, another source clarified as, “Other films we were showing then like The Ghost and the Darkness, among others, were doing 10-15 percent business, and Yes Boss opened at 100 percent. So when we were planning the revamp, we knew we wanted him here.”

The actor remains witty as ever! Recently, during a #AskSRK session too, the actor left Twitterati in splits with his hilarious answers.

The actor who was busy shooting for Ted Talks, took to his Twitter to conduct an #AskSRK session with his massive fan base, and it is the answer to his next kind of movie that’s breaking the internet!

One of the fans asked the Zero actor what is the kind of movie that he would like to do as his next project. To this, SRK known for his wittiness replied, ‘The Hit Kind? Hopefully’.

