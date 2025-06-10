Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic zombie film 28 Years Later is easily one of 2025’s most anticipated releases, especially among horror enthusiasts. Until now, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners holds the distinction of being this year’s highest-ranked horror film on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a brilliant 97% critics’ score. And 28 Years Later is one film that has the potential to surpass Sinners. But in a surprising twist, a lesser-known horror film has already done just that. Read on to find out which film it is.

The Film That Has Outranked Sinners

An upcoming supernatural body horror film titled Together has earned a perfect 100% critics’ score on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing). Moreover, on Metacritic, the film has received a respectable score of 76/100. Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Together is slated for a theatrical release in the US on July 30, 2025. And Together hasn’t just outscored Sinners. But it has also outperformed another 2025 widely admired horror flick, Bring Her Back, which currently holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is Together All About?

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, the film follows the story of a couple, Tim and Millie (played by Dave Franco and Alison Brie), who relocate to a secluded rural home in the hopes of mending their strained relationship. But their attempt at emotional healing takes a dark turn when they encounter a mysterious supernatural presence. As their bodies and minds begin to change in unimaginable ways, the two must fight not only for their love but for their very survival.

Another Recent Body Horror Film That Impressed Critics

Last year, another body horror film made waves with critics. The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, earned widespread acclaim and holds an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether Together can maintain its perfect 100% rating in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

Together Trailer

