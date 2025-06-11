Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is having a spectacular run at the box office in North America and has hit yet another significant mark. Tom Cruise’s film crossed the $450 million mark worldwide this weekend. It has surpassed Mission: Impossible III as the seventh highest-grossing film in the franchise and is on track to beat Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning. Keep scrolling for more.

Tom Cruise’s film has lost its #2 spot in the domestic box office chart to Ballerina. The film is steadily performing at the 3rd spot and might regain the #2 rank as the difference between it and Ana de Armas‘ film is not much.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning crosses $150 million in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a strong $1.65 million on its third Monday. Mission: Impossible 8 has witnessed a decline of -37.2% from last Monday and lost 365 theaters on Friday. MI 8 has crossed the $150 million mark at the box office in North America after its third Monday, day 18. Tom Cruise‘s film now stands at the $150.7 million cume in North America.

The Final Reckoning Vs Dead Reckoning

MI 8 has outgrossed Dead Reckoning’s 3rd Monday collection of $1.4 million and will beat its entire domestic run soon. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise and collected $172.6 million in its domestic run. MI 8 is around $22 million away from beating MI 7’s domestic haul and has become the 7th highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible series.

Will it exceed the $200 million milestone?

It is projected to earn between $190 million and $210 million in its theatrical run in North America. Hence, it can beat Ghost Protocol‘s $209.39 million domestic haul and become the 3rd highest-grossing MI movie domestically.

Worldwide collections & release

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, released on May 23, collected $301.2 million overseas. Allied to its domestic cume of $150.7 million, the global total has hit $451.9 million. According to media reports, it was made on a budget of $400 million; hence, it still needs to earn another $400 million to break even.

Box Office Summary

North America – $150.7 million

Overseas – $301.2 million

Worldwide – $451.9 million

