If you enjoy gripping crime thrillers with a strong emotional undertone, When No One Sees Us should be on your watchlist. Premiered in the US in March on Max, this Spanish thriller has already won over critics with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. And now it’s finally set to arrive on an OTT platform in India. If you are wondering when and where you can watch the show, we’ve got you covered. Read on for its streaming details and everything you need to know about the series.

When No One Sees Us – Plot & Lead Cast

Set in a quiet Spanish town, this gripping crime thriller series follows the story of Lucía Gutiérrez (played by Maribel Verdú), a sergeant in the Spanish Civil Guard, as she investigates the suspicious suicide of a neighbour. Meanwhile, U.S. military lieutenant Megaly Castillo (played by Mariela Garriga) searches for answers surrounding the disappearance of an American airman. As their paths cross, the two parallel investigations begin to unearth a deeper, more disturbing truth. The series was adapted from the Sergio Sarria novel of the same name.

Where to Watch ‘When No One Sees Us’ On OTT

In India, the series, set in an eight-episode format, will premiere on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform on June 14, 2025.

Other Spanish-Language Series & Movies Worth Checking Out

If you’re looking to explore more Spanish-language content, there are several interesting options across genres. You can check out the comedy-thriller Land of Women, the boxing drama La Máquina, the medical series Breathless, the survival drama Society of the Snow, the courtroom drama Argentina, 1985, the darkly comic anthology Wild Tales, and the gripping mystery thriller The Secret in Their Eyes, to name a few.

When No One Sees Us Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the series to get a sneak peek into its intriguing plotline, the two female lead characters, and its setting.

