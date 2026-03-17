Leonardo DiCaprio is a versatile actor whose popularity is beyond Hollywood. Over the years, he has been nominated for various Oscars, with one Academy Award to his name, and has been part of movies that helped directors achieve major Academy recognition. Filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, and Paul Thomas Anderson have won their first Best Director for films starring Leo in the lead. Is it a coincidence, or is he an Oscar magnet? It is a debate for another day, but beyond the Oscars, we need to find out how these films performed at the box office—One Battle After Another, Titanic, or The Departed, which is leading the number game.

James Cameron – Titanic

Leonardo was catapulted to global fame after this iconic movie. It was the first film ever to cross $1 billion worldwide. Titanic won 11 Academy Awards, including one for Best Directing for James Cameron. It redefined romance on screen, set new standards for visual effects, and remains one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide.

Worldwide collection – $2.26 billion

Martin Scorsese – The Departed

Scorsese and DiCaprio reportedly collaborated on six feature films and one short film, including The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed. He has won his first and only Academy Award for Directing for The Departed, which featured Leo in a leading role. The movie was a critical and commercial success.

Worldwide collection – $292.09 million

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson has joined the club as the first-time Best Director Academy Award winner to feature Leonardo DiCaprio. One Battle After Another led this year’s Oscars with 6 wins, including Best Directing for PTA. It is one of the most highly rated films of 2025, but it failed at the box office.

Worldwide collection – $209.6 million

Which film has won the box office battle?

Titanic – $2.26 billion The Departed – $292.09 million One Battle After Another – $209.6 million

Titanic by James Cameron is the winner of this box office battle by a massive margin. However, they have all delivered in their own lanes. It shows that pairing Leo with large-scale storytelling turns that magic into box office history. According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night, which is currently in production.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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