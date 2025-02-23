Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in 2023 was nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. After a four-year hiatus, the Bollywood megastar stormed back with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, all of which shattered box office records. Each film showcased a different facet of SRK’s versatility, and Jawan stood out for its blockbuster action, emotional depth, and, most notably, the actor’s striking bald look.

When SRK’s character was first introduced in the movie, his bald look became an instant sensation, with fans praising the actor’s ability to reinvent himself even after decades in the industry. However, as surprising as it may seem, this now-iconic appearance was never part of the original plan. It was a happy accident, as revealed by the film’s prosthetic designer, Preetisheel Singh D’Souza.

How Shah Rukh Khan’s Bald Look in Jawan Happened by Chance

When Jawan was in pre-production, the team spent considerable time experimenting with different looks for Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Since Vikram Rathore was envisioned as a rugged, battle-hardened figure, the makers initially considered various hairstyles and facial hair combinations. But during a routine makeup test, an unexpected discovery changed everything.

“We were testing various wigs along with his salt-and-pepper beard,” Preetisheel Singh D’Souza revealed in an interview with The Times of India. “At one point, we applied a bald cap just to see how it would pair with his facial hair. When we removed the wig, the entire team paused—he looked like an absolute rock star. It was electrifying.”

The look immediately struck a chord with the director, Atlee, and the creative team, who realized they had stumbled upon something truly special. Instead of relying on conventional stylings, they decided to embrace the raw, powerful appeal of a bald Shah Rukh Khan, making it a defining element of his Jawan persona. Apart from his striking new appearance, SRK underwent an intense physical transformation for the role. Preetisheel, who has worked with Khan on previous projects, was in awe of his discipline. “He’s 60, but he looks ripped. His discipline is truly inspiring,” she said.

With Jawan cementing its place as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, SRK is now preparing for his next project, King. Directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, the film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

