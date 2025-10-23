Maddock Films’ Thamma is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. It is making the most of the festive holidays, and the positive word-of-mouth is further helping boost footfalls. The romantic horror-comedy has axed Vicky Donor to emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10th highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Thamma Overseas Box Office Collection Day 2

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer began its overseas journey, accumulating an estimated 2.30 crore gross. It witnessed a 74% growth on the second day, as the international total has surged to 4 crore gross.

Crosses 50 crore mark worldwide!

In only 48 hours, Thamma has crossed the 50 crore mark worldwide. It has earned 56.32 crore gross, including 52.32 crore gross from the domestic circuit. With that, the horror romantic-comedy has become the 10th highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana. It has stolen the 10th spot from Vicky Donor (55.97 crores).

The next aim is to surpass Bareilly Ki Barfi, which will be comfortably crossed today. By the end of this weekend, Thamma will cross the 100 crore club worldwide, making its official entry into Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 worldwide grossers. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores Thamma: 56.32 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 44.34 crores

India gross: 52.32 crores

Overseas gross – 4 crores

Worldwide gross – 56.32 crores

More about the romantic horror-comedy

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the romantic horror-comedy also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal, among others. It is the first romantic outing in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Thamma was released in theatres worldwide on October 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 21: Beats Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Now The 6th Highest-Grossing Hindi-Dubbed South Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News