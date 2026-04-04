The Drama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya was released in the theaters on Friday, and its Thursday previews collection has also been making headlines. It has earned strong numbers on Thursday amid the Super Mario wave. It is also eyeing a decent debut at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an A24 rom-com written and directed by Kristoffer Borgil. It is expected to debut at #3 in the domestic box office ranking, as Project Hail Mary is also going strong in North America. The film has earned mixed to positive reviews from critics, with a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The audience has given the film 83% on Popcornmeter.

The Drama’s preview collection in North America

The Drama is a modestly budgeted movie, and it’s up against the tentpole giant The Super Mario Galaxy Movie; hence, its collections are expected to be hampered by this clash. However, this Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer has scored a strong number from its Thursday previews at the North American box office. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the movie has collected $1.7 million from the previews on Thursday in North America.

Projected opening weekend at the domestic box office

The film is expected to have a decent box-office debut in North America. According to the report, it is expected to earn between $10 million and $13 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. This would be the biggest opening weekend for A24 films released in 2026.

What is the plot of The Drama?

The film follows a happily engaged couple whose relationship is put to the ultimate test when an unexpected twist throws their wedding week into chaos, turning what should have been a perfect celebration into an emotional rollercoaster. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson-starrer The Drama was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office Projection: How It Stacks Up Against Anne Hathaway’s Last 5 Film Debuts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News