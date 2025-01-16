Brooke Shields is taking off the layers in her latest memoir, ‘Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman,’ where the 59-year-old model and actress delves deep into her personal life, exploring everything from past relationships to the intimate realities of aging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

Brooke Shields’ Moment with Andre Agassi: A Hurtful Exchange

With unflinching honesty, Shields revisits moments from her brief marriage to tennis legend Andre Agassi, including an exchange that left her reeling.

When she asked him if he’d still love her if she gained weight, Agassi responded with a hurtful comment that she would never be “big and fat” under his watch—an answer that still stings as she reflects on their 1997-1999 union.

After their separation in 1999, the ‘Blue Lagoon’ star put in her autobiography, “We all know how that relationship turned out, so let’s move on.”

Brooke Shields y Andre Agassi eran la pareja MÁS HERMOSA que he visto en mi vida pic.twitter.com/FNwZjgjdxh — sergio (@spaceysergio) January 31, 2024

Brooke Shields’ Confrontation With Tom Cruise

Shields also touches on her much-publicized clash with Tom Cruise, who publicly criticized her for taking medication to treat postpartum depression.

The encounter left her feeling “gobsmacked,” though she initially considered staying silent, she later found herself unable to ignore the public attack.

“Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet. I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behavior would speak for itself,” the ‘Pretty Baby’ actress added.

She continued, “A decade earlier — I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I’d never stand a chance in that fight.”

Despite his apology, she admits it wasn’t as heartfelt as she had hoped, but she accepted it nonetheless.

“It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it,” Shields said.

when brooke shields lies about tom cruise apology and thinks people forgot but the internet never forgets https://t.co/fJ0KnerMo8 pic.twitter.com/7xWht8xohm — tweety (@tweetyenergy) January 14, 2025

Brooke Shields’ Sex, Aging and Vulnerability

The memoir doesn’t shy away from Shields’ personal experiences with aging and its impact on her sex life. She admits that menopause has altered her libido, leaving sex sometimes painful and requiring a collection of lotions, sleepwear, and even tequila to ease her into it.

“On a personal level, I’m in a place where sex can be painful. For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax,” she said.

Shields added, “My doctor told me I should start taking testosterone — sure, you might get a few more whiskers, but that’s what tweezers are for — but I haven’t gotten there yet.”

Shields also opens up about a profoundly invasive and unauthorized vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which left her feeling violated when a surgeon added it without her consent.

“It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind,” she explained.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children: “I Had To Grieve For A While”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News