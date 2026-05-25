With her exquisite look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again made headlines around the world at Cannes 2026, currently making her one of the most viral Indian celebrities globally. Apart from following her fashion, Aishwarya also achieved a lot on the big screen, especially with her Tamil and Hindi movies. Her films range from mega historical epics to cool action thrillers and romantic dramas, all of which have been among the most box-office-successful films of Bollywood. Here are Aishwarya Rai’s top 5 films ranked by box office collections.

1. Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022)

Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Worldwide Box Office: ₹488.36 crores

₹488.36 crores Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This film follows the political conspiracy and struggle in the Chola dynasty and is based on the famous novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays the role of Nandini, has several secret plans and the ability to face the problems with intelligence, making Nandini a powerful character in the movie.

2. Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023)

Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Worldwide Box Office: ₹344.63 Crore

₹344.63 Crore Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The sequel continues with the struggle for the Chola throne, along with secrets, betrayals, and revenge shaping the Chola dynasty’s future. Aishwarya Rai’s role as Nandini in the film elevates the grand historical drama with emotional drama and mystery.

3. Enthiran / Robot (2010)

Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Worldwide Box Office: ₹291 Crore

₹291 Crore Streaming On: Sun NXT, Prime Video

Plot: Sci-fi action film about a brilliant scientist who creates a very intelligent AI humanoid robot (Chitti) that gradually starts showing human emotion. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Sana, and her romance with Chitti becomes a major part of this emotional and dramatic story.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Worldwide Box Office: ₹240.72 Crore

₹240.72 Crore Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This romantic drama movie delves into love, heartbreak, and complex friendships. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Saba, who is a confident poet and has a special bond with Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor’s character), and becomes an important character of the film.

5. Dhoom 2 (2006)

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Worldwide Box Office: ₹147.90 Crore

₹147.90 Crore Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The film follows Aryan Singh (Hrithik Roshan’s character), a very intelligent thief who challenges the police force with his stylish robberies. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Sunehri, a clever and intelligent thief like Aryan, who gets entangled in dangerous missions and robberies.

Whether it is an epic historical drama, science fiction, action, or a romantic movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She has the ability to execute a combination of glamour, screen presence, and strong performances, keeping her in the spotlight. Aishwarya, with her elegant appearance at Cannes 2026 making her fans fall in love with her again even decades later. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to prove her reason for being one of the top influencers and bankable actresses in the world of cinema.

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